Analysts Set Expectations for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.68. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Earnings History and Estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group
Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Lifted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Lifted by Analyst
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report