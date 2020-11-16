Analysts Set Expectations for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.68. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

