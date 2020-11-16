FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.89). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.41 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,201 shares of company stock valued at $111,216 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

