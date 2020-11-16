FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.48). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.10.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 13,572,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

