FY2020 EPS Estimates for Conifer Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Conifer in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Conifer alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conifer in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.