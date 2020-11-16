Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

CNR stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 313,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

