FY2020 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CUBE)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

