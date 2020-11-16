Covetrus, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) – G.Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Covetrus in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $25.22 on Monday. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.48.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,721 shares of company stock worth $703,002 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

