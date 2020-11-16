William Blair Weighs in on Covetrus, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Covetrus in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $25.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.48. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Covetrus news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $330,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $27,320,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,642,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,688,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

