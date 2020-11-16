Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($9.91) EPS.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. 89bio has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $453.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 998.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the second quarter worth $217,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 89bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

