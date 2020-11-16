Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 519.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601,186 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,263,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 121.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 639.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 128,511 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Earnings History and Estimates for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group
Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Lifted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Lifted by Analyst
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report