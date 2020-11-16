Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 519.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601,186 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,263,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 121.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 639.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 128,511 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

