Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) – William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Datadog in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

DDOG opened at $85.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,291.00 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $2,869,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,110,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,037,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,376,858 shares of company stock valued at $137,121,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

