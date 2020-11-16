FY2020 EPS Estimates for Datadog, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Datadog in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

DDOG opened at $85.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,291.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,376,858 shares of company stock worth $137,121,659. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 81.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $11,528,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $36,241,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.