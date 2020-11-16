Extra Space Storage Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $117.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.