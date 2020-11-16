Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Geely Automobile in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GELYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

GELYY opened at $53.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.06. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

