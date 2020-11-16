FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dongfeng Motor Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $8.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group’s FY2021 earnings at $11.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

DNFGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

