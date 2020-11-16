Desjardins Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.18.

TSE:MFC opened at C$20.80 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$12.58 and a one year high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 162.41 and a quick ratio of 92.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.56. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

