National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.18.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$20.80 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.58 and a 1 year high of C$27.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

