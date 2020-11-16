Ambarella (AMBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q3 2021
Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ambarella stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $505,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock worth $941,362. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Earnings History for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

