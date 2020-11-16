ImageWare Systems (IWSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

IWSY opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.58. ImageWare Systems has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also provides GoVerifyID, a multi-factor biometric authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality.

