Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Baozun has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BZUN opened at $41.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Baozun has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $47.51.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

