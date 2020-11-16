Cellcom Israel (CEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Cellcom Israel stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $587.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.91. Cellcom Israel has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.

