Nutanix (NTNX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTNX stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.03.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

