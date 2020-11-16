Vitru (VTRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $14.45 on Monday. Vitru has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

