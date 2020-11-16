Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $217.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.81. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daqo New Energy’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

