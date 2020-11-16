Leju (LEJU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Get Leju alerts:

LEJU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.