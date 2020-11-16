Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARWR stock opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,131. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

