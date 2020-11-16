FY2020 EPS Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.96). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $23.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.55. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,342,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,168,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.