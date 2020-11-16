FY2020 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BWS Financial raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $54.27 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 139.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 135,907 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 95.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 24.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

