BWS Financial Comments on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – BWS Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

