Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Nov 16th, 2020

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.70). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.10) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.04).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INZY. Cowen began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,856,000.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

Earnings History and Estimates for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

