Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.70). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.10) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.04).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INZY. Cowen began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,856,000.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

