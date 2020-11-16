Analysts Offer Predictions for Information Services Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Information Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

III stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Information Services Group by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 501,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

