Brokers Set Expectations for Heat Biologics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heat Biologics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Zelin now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 579.28% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

