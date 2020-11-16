FY2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 13th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $35.10 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

