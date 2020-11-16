Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $34.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

