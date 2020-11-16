Gray Television, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gray Television in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GTN opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $2,867,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $2,240,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 9.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 9.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 944,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 78,114 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

