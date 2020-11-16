FY2020 EPS Estimates for Guardant Health, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GH)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Guardant Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of GH stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $816,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,565,774 shares of company stock valued at $765,445,454 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

