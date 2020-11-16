FY2020 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HIW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

NYSE:HIW opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

