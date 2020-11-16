Truist Securiti Comments on GoHealth, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOCO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of GOCO opened at $11.48 on Monday. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.21 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $294,000.

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

