Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $460,027.24. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $629,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,202 shares of company stock worth $26,779,316 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

