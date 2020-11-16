FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Health Catalyst, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

HCAT opened at $34.50 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $176,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,162,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,525 shares of company stock valued at $12,680,775 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

