Humanigen, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.55) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Humanigen in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.21). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. Humanigen has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $33.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

