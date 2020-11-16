FY2020 EPS Estimates for GrowGeneration Corp. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.64 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,479,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,695. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.