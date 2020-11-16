Analysts Offer Predictions for Health Catalyst, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.68). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $34.50 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,162,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 104,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $3,157,583.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,525 shares of company stock worth $12,680,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

