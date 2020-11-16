Glaukos Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Glaukos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,860,000 after purchasing an additional 357,811 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

