Piper Sandler Weighs in on Health Catalyst, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Health Catalyst in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.66). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $176,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $391,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,785.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,525 shares of company stock worth $12,680,775. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

