Sotera Health Company (SHC) Plans to Raise $1 Billion in November 20th IPO

Sotera Health Company (SHC) expects to raise $1 billion in an IPO on Friday, November 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 46,600,000 shares at $20.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Sotera Health Company generated $794.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $7.2 million. Sotera Health Company has a market cap of $6 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Barclays, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BNP Paribas, Keybanc Capital Markets, Citizens Capital Markets and ING were co-managers.

Sotera Health Company provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading global provider of mission-critical sterilization and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. We are driven by our mission: Safeguarding Global Health®. We provide end-to-end sterilization as well as microbiological and analytical lab testing and advisory services to help ensure that medical, pharmaceutical and food products are safe for healthcare practitioners, patients and consumers in the United States and around the world. Our customers include more than 40 of the top 50 medical device companies and eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies (based on revenue). “.

Sotera Health Company was founded in 1966 and has 2900 employees. The company is located at 9100 South Hills Blvd, Suite 300 Broadview Heights, Ohio 44147 and can be reached via phone at (440) 262-1410 or on the web at http://www.soterahealth.com/.

