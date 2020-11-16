Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, an increase of 379,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,930,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV opened at $0.00 on Monday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

