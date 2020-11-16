Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba Group’s fiscal second-quarter 2020 earnings were driven by a steady improvement in core commerce and strong cloud business. The company continues to benefit from strong growth in metrics. Further, Alibaba’s strengthening cloud business with its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. Its New Retail strategy is also gaining momentum. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores. However, higher costs associated with new initiatives remain a major concern. Also, COVID-19 related economic uncertainties and macro headwinds in China are major concerns. In addition, rising competition from e-commerce players poses a risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.96.

BABA stock opened at $260.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.35. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

