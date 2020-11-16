Critical Review: Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) vs. Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Freestone Resources and Superior Drilling Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freestone Resources and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freestone Resources N/A N/A N/A Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freestone Resources and Superior Drilling Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freestone Resources $1.16 million 1.67 -$1.13 million N/A N/A Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.60 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -11.13

Superior Drilling Products has higher revenue and earnings than Freestone Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Freestone Resources has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freestone Resources beats Superior Drilling Products on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freestone Resources Company Profile

Freestone Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas technology development company, which engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents. The company was founded on January 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

