CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Critical Survey

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Resources Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $870,000.00 7.83 $8.37 million N/A N/A Resources Connection $703.35 million 0.56 $28.28 million $0.98 12.29

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -1,019.62% -2,402.45% -2,711.86% Resources Connection 3.78% 9.70% 5.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CFN Enterprises and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats CFN Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc., a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. It also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues. In addition, the company offers CFN Enterprises' services that are designed to help private companies prepare to go public and public companies grow their shareholder base through sponsored content and marketing outreach. CFN Enterprises Inc. distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

